New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $37,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Rentals Stock Performance

Several analysts recently commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.69.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $445.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.20 and a 1 year high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.99%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

