Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 266 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 54.2% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $149.74 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.09.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

