New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ulta Beauty worth $35,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after purchasing an additional 465,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,146,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after buying an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 953,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $447,313,000 after buying an additional 254,505 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $498.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

