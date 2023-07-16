2,503 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $20.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0496 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

