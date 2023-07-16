BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $159,604,000. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $543,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 58,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $92.14 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average of $91.63.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

