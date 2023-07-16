BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $46,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Livent during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LTHM shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Livent from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

NYSE LTHM opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Livent Co. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $36.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $235.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.94 million. Livent had a net margin of 36.30% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

