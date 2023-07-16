BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 46.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 480.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Edison International by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $344,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.08.

Edison International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.86. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Edison International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Edison International’s payout ratio is 134.70%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

