BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $71,000 in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAAA stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $50.26.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.