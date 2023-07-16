BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Invests $34,000 in American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium Corp. (NASDAQ:AMLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Lithium during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in American Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMLI opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. American Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.87.

American Lithium ( NASDAQ:AMLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

