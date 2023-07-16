New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.60 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,652 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $38,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

YUM stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $500,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,888. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,037 shares of company stock worth $2,620,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

