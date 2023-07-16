AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 22,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 87,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $1,435,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. HSBC began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $239.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.56.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

