PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $37,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 48.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 72.7% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in PACCAR by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 302,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 103,080 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $182,783.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $241,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $52.59 and a 1 year high of $87.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 16.63%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

