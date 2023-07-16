New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,314 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Welltower worth $33,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WELL opened at $79.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.74, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Raymond James lowered Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.36.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

