New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.29 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $44,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 19.4% during the first quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. SVB Securities decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.92. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.28 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.82%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

