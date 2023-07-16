New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.87 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Hershey worth $40,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hershey by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after acquiring an additional 68,275 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $238.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $211.49 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rohit Grover sold 2,925 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.12, for a total transaction of $766,701.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,765,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 281,681 shares of company stock valued at $73,628,034 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.17.

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.