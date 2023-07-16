New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,008 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,081,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 25,008 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Walt Disney worth $208,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $161.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

