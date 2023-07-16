New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,263 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sysco were worth $42,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after acquiring an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

