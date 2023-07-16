Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $206,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $513.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $496.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $457.64. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $498.74. The company has a market capitalization of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

