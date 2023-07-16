New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,421 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,421 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $44,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,816 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,920,000 after acquiring an additional 200,666 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after acquiring an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 814,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $344.97 and its 200 day moving average is $358.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $496.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

