Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Stake Lifted by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,485.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $433,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.0% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 494,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,458,000 after purchasing an additional 23,678 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.18.

Quanta Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $196.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.39 and a 12 month high of $202.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.83. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

