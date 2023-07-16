BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after purchasing an additional 150,527 shares in the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust purchased 35,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

GE stock opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.72. The company has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a 1-year low of $47.37 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

