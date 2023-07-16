EFG Asset Management North America Corp. Has $799,000 Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 24.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,160,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,515,000 after buying an additional 257,224 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMTC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Semtech from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com cut Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semtech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.10.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -316.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

