Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $165,000 Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 83,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,008 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 32,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $18.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $107.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.75%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 439.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, insider David Miller purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.16 per share, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.