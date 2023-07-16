9,749 Shares in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Acquired by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.49. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $116.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. Research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 20,940 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,984,483.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total value of $257,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,998.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,583 shares of company stock worth $23,664,680 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

