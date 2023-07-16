Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $48,000 in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,604 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,024 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 587,764 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after purchasing an additional 167,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,678 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 106,505 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $4.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

