BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.26. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.88.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

