Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Kinneret Advisory LLC

Kinneret Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Block by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,861,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791,842 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 16.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,733,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,014 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Block by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,945,000 after buying an additional 97,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,954,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $220,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,580 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $306,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 305,990 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $220,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,006 shares of company stock worth $7,650,915 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Stock Down 1.0 %

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.48.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $75.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.76 and a beta of 2.32. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $93.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.