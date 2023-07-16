BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

NYSE:PEG opened at $63.84 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

