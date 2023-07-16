BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $52.81 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

