BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Allstate by 40.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Allstate by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $101.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.97 and a 1 year high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair raised shares of Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

See Also

