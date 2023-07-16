BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.0 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.