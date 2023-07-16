BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $168.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

About Waste Management

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.