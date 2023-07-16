BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athena Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $191.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.38.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total value of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

