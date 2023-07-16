Kinneret Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kinneret Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WM. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Waste Management by 23.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 30,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM opened at $168.56 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.31 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

