BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

