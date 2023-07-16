Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 258 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Kinneret Advisory LLC decreased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,811 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after purchasing an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after acquiring an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,322 shares of company stock valued at $32,380,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $139.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.33.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

