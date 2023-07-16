Kinneret Advisory LLC Sells 401 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 98,185 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 20,821 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $121.28 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average of $114.67. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.52.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.12%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

