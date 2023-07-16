Kinneret Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kinneret Advisory LLC reduced its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Equity Residential by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 512,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,221,000 after purchasing an additional 143,469 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 34,420 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQR stock opened at $68.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $54.60 and a 1 year high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 109.05%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

