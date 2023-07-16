BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 154,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 182,451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

NYSE:IDA opened at $103.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.63. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $115.92. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.51%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

