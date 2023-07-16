Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes $223,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,395 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.93.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $503,832.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,594.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92. The stock has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.22, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.