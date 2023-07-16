Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 10.7% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,005,587. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $322.00 to $316.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

ACN opened at $315.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.61.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 39.93%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

