Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Trims Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

