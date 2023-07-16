Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after acquiring an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after acquiring an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,804,000 after acquiring an additional 113,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after acquiring an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $57.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.