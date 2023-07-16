Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Position Lessened by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CL opened at $76.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $67.84 and a 1-year high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $5,187,176.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 17,239 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $1,399,117.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

