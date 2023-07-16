Strategic Investment Advisors MI Purchases 207 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 7.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $586.80.

NYSE:UNH opened at $480.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $478.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.74. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

