The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,467 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX Companies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

TJX stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $86.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.92%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.