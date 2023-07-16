Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Grows Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Halliburton were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,428,444 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $449,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at $99,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 353,623 shares of company stock worth $11,046,183 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Trading Down 2.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on HAL. UBS Group cut their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.68.

Halliburton stock opened at $36.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

