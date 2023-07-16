Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 3,487 Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $141.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.