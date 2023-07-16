Oak Thistle LLC Purchases Shares of 7,870 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,870 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,476,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $93,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,586,396 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $552,970,000 after purchasing an additional 942,606 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

