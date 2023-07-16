Strategic Investment Advisors MI Invests $257,000 in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,149,909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,147,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,780,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $487,604,000 after buying an additional 2,574,408 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,483,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,034,000 after buying an additional 119,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,257,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $267,311,000 after buying an additional 167,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $77.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.73. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.43%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $15,220,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,287,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,052,647.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $5,283,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,346 shares of company stock valued at $28,238,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.